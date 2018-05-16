बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afc30c94f1c1bdd408b5bb0","slug":"salman-khan-make-fun-of-jacqueline-for-her-hindi-during-race-3-trailer-launching-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान ने जैकलीन के बारे में कह दी ऐसी बात, बीच महफिल उतर गया उनका चेहरा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 07:07 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी श्रीलंका मूल की जैकलीन फर्नांडिस को अब भी अपनी हिंदी ठीक से बोल और समझ नहीं पाती हैं और इसकी वजह से उन्हें कई बार शर्मिंदगी की सामना करना पड़ा है। ऐसा ही एक बार हुआ फिल्म 'रेस-3' के ट्रेलर लॉन्चिंग इवेंट में। खास बात यह रही कि उनका मजाक इस बार और किसी नहीं बल्कि सलमान खान ने ही उड़ाया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afc30c94f1c1bdd408b5bb0","slug":"salman-khan-make-fun-of-jacqueline-for-her-hindi-during-race-3-trailer-launching-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5afc30c94f1c1bdd408b5bb0","slug":"salman-khan-make-fun-of-jacqueline-for-her-hindi-during-race-3-trailer-launching-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5afc30c94f1c1bdd408b5bb0","slug":"salman-khan-make-fun-of-jacqueline-for-her-hindi-during-race-3-trailer-launching-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5afc30c94f1c1bdd408b5bb0","slug":"salman-khan-make-fun-of-jacqueline-for-her-hindi-during-race-3-trailer-launching-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5afc30c94f1c1bdd408b5bb0","slug":"salman-khan-make-fun-of-jacqueline-for-her-hindi-during-race-3-trailer-launching-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.