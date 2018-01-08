Download App
17 दिन में 300 करोड़ से ज्यादा कमाने के बाद भी टाइगर भूखा, बॉक्स आफिस पर कतारें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 04:40 PM IST
Salman khan film Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 17
1 of 4
सलमान खान की फिल्म टाइगर जिंदा है ने कलेक्शन में 300 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। टाइगर जिंदा है सलमान की तीसरी ऐसी फिल्म बन गई है जो 300 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हो चुकी है। इससे पहले सुल्तान और बजरंगी भाईजान यह कारनामा कर चुकी हैं।
salman khan tiger zinda hai katrina kaif
