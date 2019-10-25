शहर चुनें

विदेश में परिवार संग 29वें जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाएंगे सलमान के बहनोई, सामने आई ये खास प्लानिंग

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 08:29 PM IST
aayush sharma
1 of 4
aayush sharma - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
फिल्म लवयात्री से हिंदी सिनेमा में कदम रखने वाले सलमान खान के बहनोई आयुष शर्मा अपने परिवार संग समय व्यतीत करने के लिए विदेश रवाना हो चुके हैं। वह अपनी पत्नी अर्पिता खान और बेटे आहिल के साथ चार दिनों तक मालदीव में अपने जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाएंगे। एक्टर 26 अक्टूबर को 29 वर्ष के हो जाएंगे। आयुष के नजदीकी एक सूत्र के अनुसार, 'आयुष एक आदर्श पारिवारिक आदमी हैं। लंबे समय से वह अपने परिवार के साथ कुछ बेहतरीन वक्त गुजारना चाह रहे थें। अब उन्होंने अपने बेटे आहिल के साथ अरब सागर में पानी से जुड़े खेल का लुत्फ उठाते हुए जन्मदिन मनाने की योजना बनाई है।' 
 
aayush sharma salman khan arpita khan loveyatri आयुष शर्मा सलमान खान अर्पिता खान लवयात्री
aayush sharma
aayush sharma - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma - फोटो : file photo
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma - फोटो : file photo
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma - फोटो : file photo
