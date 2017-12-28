Download App
Salman Khan birthday cake looks so yummy and also has a Tiger Zinda Hai connect
52वें बर्थडे पर सलमान ने काटा 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का केक, कटरीना को कहा Thanks

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 09:06 AM IST
कल सलमान खान ने अपना 52वां जन्मदिन मनाया। सलमान ने इस मौके पर केक काटकर बर्थडे सेलीब्रेशन की शुरुआत की। इस दौरान सलमान के लिए तैयार किया गया केक और भी खास था क्योंकि उसे बींग ह्यूमन और टाइगर जिंदा है के पोस्टर से सजाया गया था। 
