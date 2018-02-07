बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ab6c84f1c1b92268b8bc9","slug":"paresh-rawal-says-no-one-can-play-pm-narendra-modi-better-than-him-on-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902\u0903 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:45 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की बायोपिक में पीएम का किरदार निभा रहे परेश रावल ने ऐसी बात कह दी है जिसे सुनकर आप भी मुस्कुराए बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे। दरअसल, परेश रावल ने खुलकर कहा है कि उनके अलावा कोई और नरेन्द्र मोदी का किरदार नहीं निभा सकता। परेश ने कहा, "सिर्फ मैं पीएम को पर्दे पर निभा सकता हूं क्योंकि 'आई लव हिम'।"
