दिल्ली से ज्यादा आलीशान होगा अनुष्का-विराट का मुंबई रिसेप्शन, 40 मंजिला होटल में हैं ऐसी सुविधाएं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:20 AM IST
Know about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Mumbai reception

दिल्ली में धूम मचाने के बाद एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली की शादी का दूसरा रिसेप्शन मुंबई में 26 दिसंबर को होने जा रहा है। सूत्रों की माने तो मुंबई के रिसेप्शन में दिल्ली के मुकाबले ज्यादा सेलिब्रिटिज की पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। आइए जानते हैं इस लव बर्ड का रिसेप्शन कितना खास होने वाला है।

