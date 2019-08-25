गलत आदतों के कारण इंदर को छोड़ गई थी गर्भवती पत्नी, पति और ईशा के रिश्ते का खोला था सच

शहर चुनें

Inder Kumar Birthday Special know Inder Kumar and Isha Koppikar affair

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 06:43 PM IST
इंदर कुमार
इंदर कुमार - फोटो : file photo
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इंदर कुमार का जन्मदिन 26 अगस्त को होता है। इंदर कुमार फिल्मों के अलावा अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर भी सुर्खियों में रहते थे। उनकी पूर्व पत्नी सोनल कारिया ने इंदर कुमार के निधन के बाद स्पॉटब्वॉय डॉट कॉम को इंटरव्यू दिया था। सोनल कारिया ने इंटरव्यू में इंदर की जिंदगी के बारे में कई खुलासे किए थे। सोनल इस समय अमरावती में हैं और अपने पति दीपेश और बेटी के साथ खुशहाल जिंदगी जी रही हैं। इंदर और सोनल की भी एक बेटी खुशी है, जो सोनल के पिता के पास रहती है।
inder kumar birthday special isha koppikar sonal kariya इंदर कुमार जन्मदिन विशेष ईशा कोपिकर सोनल कारिया
