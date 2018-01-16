बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: विकास से शादी की बात पर ये क्या बोल गईं शिल्पा, गुप्ताजी के फैंस हो जाएंगे नाराज
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:43 PM IST
शिल्पा शिंदे के विनर बनते ही बिग बॉस-11 का अंत हुआ। इस सीजन में शिल्पा शिंदे और विकास गुप्ता का दुश्मनी के साथ शुरू हुआ सफर बाद में दोस्ती में तब्दील हो गया। एक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर की ये दुश्मनी सुर्खियों में आई और इसने दोनों को ही शो में लोकप्रियता दिलाई। विकास ने शिल्पा को वादा तक किया था कि दोनों साथ में दोबारा काम करेंगे। इस बीच दोनों की शादी की खबर जमकर वायरल होने लगी थी।
