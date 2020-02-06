शहर चुनें

अनु अग्रवाल ने बताए 'आशिकी' की कामयाबी के साइड इफेक्ट्स, 'मुझे इसलिए नया घर ढूंढने को कहा गया'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 10:19 AM IST
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show
1 of 4
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
कभी कभी लोकप्रियता भी सितारों के मुश्किल खड़ी कर देती है। ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ था मशहूर अभिनेत्री अनु अग्रवाल के साथ उनकी पहली फिल्म 'आशिकी' के सुपरहिट होने के बाद हुआ। अपनी रोमांटिक फिल्म 'आशिकी' के 30 साल पूरे होने पर कपिल शर्मा शो में अनु के साथ उनके आशिकी के को-स्टार्स राहुल रॉय और दीपक तिजोरी ने भी अपनी यादें लोगों के साथ साझा कीं।

 
anu aggarwal aashiqui अनु अग्रवाल आशिकी
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show
Aashiqui film cast at Kapil Sharma show - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
Anu Aggarwal
Anu Aggarwal - फोटो : file photo
