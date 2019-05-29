शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   amitabh bachchan wrote a emotional letter for ajay devgn father veeru devgan

वीरू देवगन के निधन से सदमे में हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, जलती चिता को देख वहीं बैठ निहारते रहे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 02:50 PM IST
amitabh bachchan
1 of 7
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
अजय देवगन के पिता वीरू देवगन के निधन से पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री सदमे में हैं । वीरू देवगन बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्शन कोरियोग्राफर के तौर पर जाने जाते थे । उन्होंने ही अपने बेटे अजय देवगन को फिल्म 'फूल और कांटे' से लॉन्च किया था। वीरू देवगन इस फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर थे । 27 मई को उनका निधन हार्ट अटैक से हुआ । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
veeru devgan ajay devgan ajay devgn amitabh bachchan phool aur kaante abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai kajol वीरू देवगन तनुजा अजय देवगन अमिताभ बच्चन अभिषेक बच्चन ऐश्वर्या राय काजोल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Arjun, Malaika and Anshula
Bollywood

इस वजह से मलाइका के साथ अपने रिश्ते को सार्वजनिक करने पर मजबूर हुए अर्जुन कपूर

29 मई 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

मलाइक अरोड़ा ने शेयर की बोल्ड फोटो, कुछ फैंस ने किया पसंद तो कुछ ने इस वजह से कर दिया ट्रोल

29 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
काजोल ऐश्वर्या के साथ
Bollywood

ससुर वीरू देवगन के निधन के सदमे से उबर नहीं पाई थीं काजोल, अब मां तनूजा हुईं अस्पताल में भर्ती

29 मई 2019

Malaika Arjun
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है वो फैन जिसने श्रीदेवी से कर दी मलाइका की तुलना, भड़क गए थे अर्जुन कपूर

29 मई 2019

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
malaika arora arjun kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से मलाइका की तुलना करने पर भड़के अर्जुन, ऐसा जवाब दिया कि यूजर ने मांगी माफी

29 मई 2019

#JCBKiKhudayi
Bollywood

जब #JCBKiKhudayi देखने के लिए आए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, शाहरुख से लेकर अमिताभ तक ने लगाई लाइन!

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

तारा सुतारिया
Bollywood

SOTY 2 फेम तारा सुतारिया ने शेयर की बचपन की फोटो, फैंस बोले 'तैमूर' है

29 मई 2019

Ravichandran daughter reception
Bollywood

सुपरस्टार रविचंद्रन ने बेटी की शादी का दिया ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन, रजनीकांत सहित पहुंचे BS येदियुरप्पा

29 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
विज्ञापन
पृथ्वीराज कपूर
Bollywood

पर्दे पर शहंशाह अकबर बन पृथ्वीराज कपूर ने जीता था फैंस का दिल, फीस के तौर पर मिला था ब्लैंक चेक

29 मई 2019

गौतम गंभीर और अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

अल्पसंख्यक मामले में गौतम गंभीर ने किया ट्वीट, अनुपम खेर ने लिखा- फंस मत जाना

29 मई 2019

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

फोन से करें ज्योतिषाचार्यो से बात और पाएं समाधान
अभय देओल और सनी देओल
Bollywood

बड़े भाई सनी को सांसद बनने की बधाई देते हुए अभय बोले-राजनीति एक अलग तरह का खेल

29 मई 2019

युवा राजकुमार और श्रीदेवी के वेडिंग रिसेप्शन में यश
Bollywood

एक दूजे के हुए युवा राजकुमार- श्रीदेवी, KGF स्टार सहित ये सेलेब्स रहे मौजूद

29 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 10 सबसे सस्पेंस भरी फिल्में, हर फिल्म में आखिरी सीन तक छूटेगा पसीना

29 मई 2019

katrina kaif salman khan
Bollywood

कटरीना कैफ ने सलमान खान को कर दिया था रिजेक्ट, कपिल शर्मा शो पर 'सुल्तान' ने खुद बयां किया दर्द

29 मई 2019

सलमान खान और दिशा पाटनी
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी ने कहा था- 'नहीं कर पाऊंगी सलमान खान के साथ काम', 'सुल्तान' से मिला ये जवाब

29 मई 2019

sunny leone
Bollywood

#JCBKiKhudayi: सनी लियोनी ने शेयर की JCB के साथ फोटो तो सोशल मीडिया पर बनने लगे जोक्स, देखें फनी मीम्स

28 मई 2019

prithviraj kapoor
Bollywood

पुण्यतिथि: पृथ्वीराज कपूर के शादी के बाद लिए इस फैसले ने बदल दी थी उनकी जिंदगी

29 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होंगी ये फिल्मी हस्तियां, पीएम मोदी ने भेजा विशेष न्योता

28 मई 2019

कटरीना कैफ और प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

कटरीना को नहीं पता कौन थी 'भारत' की पहली पसंद, कहा- मैं सलमान की हर फिल्म में नहीं हो सकती

29 मई 2019

सनी देओल और हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

जीत के बाद भी संसद में मां हेमा मालिनी के साथ नहीं बैठ पाएंगे सनी देओल, जानें बड़ी वजह

28 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

थिएटर के बाहर झोला फैलाकर खड़े होने वाले सीनियर कपूर के 10 अनसुने किस्से

29 मई 2019

veeru devgan last rites and urmila matondkar
Bollywood

वीरू देवगन के अंतिम संस्कार और उर्मिला के खिलाफ भद्दी पोस्ट सहित ये हैं 5 बड़ी खबरें

28 मई 2019

amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
ajay devgn ,veeru devgan , Amitabh Bachchan
ajay devgn ,veeru devgan , Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : amar ujala
ajay devgn
ajay devgn - फोटो : Twitter
kajol aishwarya rai
kajol aishwarya rai - फोटो : social media
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
Aishwarya Rai, abhishek
Aishwarya Rai, abhishek - फोटो : Twitter
ajay devgn
ajay devgn - फोटो : Twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी को अरुण जेटली ने लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा- बीमार हूं जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रखें

अरुण जेटली ने पीएम मोदी को चिट्ठी लिखकर खुद को जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रखने की अपील की है। यहां देखिए अरूण जेटली ने चिट्ठी में पीएम से क्या कहा है।

29 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 0:53

सांसद बनने के बाद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का बड़ा बयान, करेंगी ये काम

29 मई 2019

पासवर्ड 03:29

कहीं आपका पासवर्ड ये तो नहीं, सेफ पासवर्ड के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीका

29 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:18

सीएम कमलनाथ और ओएसडी के ऑडियो टेप से मचा हड़कंप समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

29 मई 2019

किडनैपिंग, रेप 1:11

मुजफ्फरनगर में लड़की ने लगाया शख्स पर अगवा कर रेप का आरोप, पुलिस को सुनाई आपबीती

29 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.