वीरू देवगन के निधन से सदमे में हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, जलती चिता को देख वहीं बैठ निहारते रहे

{"_id":"5cee440cbdec2207476e3a43","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-a-emotional-letter-for-ajay-devgn-father-veeru-devgan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
amitabh bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cee440cbdec2207476e3a43","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-a-emotional-letter-for-ajay-devgn-father-veeru-devgan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ajay devgn ,veeru devgan , Amitabh Bachchan
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5cee440cbdec2207476e3a43","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-a-emotional-letter-for-ajay-devgn-father-veeru-devgan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ajay devgn
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5cee440cbdec2207476e3a43","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-a-emotional-letter-for-ajay-devgn-father-veeru-devgan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kajol aishwarya rai
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cee440cbdec2207476e3a43","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-a-emotional-letter-for-ajay-devgn-father-veeru-devgan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
amitabh bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cee440cbdec2207476e3a43","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-a-emotional-letter-for-ajay-devgn-father-veeru-devgan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Aishwarya Rai, abhishek
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5cee440cbdec2207476e3a43","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-a-emotional-letter-for-ajay-devgn-father-veeru-devgan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ajay devgn
- फोटो : Twitter