Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood

बोनी कपूर-श्रीदेवी से मलाइका की तुलना करने पर भड़के अर्जुन, ऐसा जवाब दिया कि यूजर ने मांगी माफी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 10:14 AM IST
malaika arora arjun kapoor
1 of 7
malaika arora arjun kapoor - फोटो : social media
अर्जुन कपूर और मलाइका अरोड़ा का रिश्ता अब अगले लेवल पर पहुंच गया है । अर्जुन के परिवार से मलाइका की नजदीकियां बढ़ने लगी हैं । मलाइका, अर्जुन की बहनों के साथ कभी मूवी डेट पर जातीं तो कभी पार्टी करती दिखती हैं। हाल ही में एक यूजर ने अर्जुन के रिश्ते की तुलना बोनी कपूर और श्रीदेवी से कर दी । जिसके बाद अर्जुन ने उन्हें करारा जवाब दिया है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
arjun kapoor malaika arora sridevi boney kapoor अर्जुन कपूर मलाइका अरोड़ा श्रीदेवी बोनी कपूर
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
malaika arora arjun kapoor
malaika arora arjun kapoor - फोटो : social media
arjun kapoor
arjun kapoor - फोटो : social media
arjun kapoor, malaika arora
arjun kapoor, malaika arora - फोटो : social media
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora - फोटो : instagram
मलाइका अरोड़ा
मलाइका अरोड़ा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan - फोटो : instagram
