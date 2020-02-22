शहर चुनें

चीन की जनता को आमिर खान का संदेश और पिता पर अदनान सामी का खुलासा, पढ़िये पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 12:00 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
चीन में रिलीज हुईं आमिर खान की फिल्म '3 इडियट्स' और 'दंगल' को वहां की जनता ने बहुत पसंद किया। इसी के चलते इन फिल्मों ने धुआंधार कमाई की। वहां की जनता आमिर को बहुत पसंद करती है। लेकिन इन दिनों चीन कोरोना वायरस महामारी से जूझ रहा है। अब आमिर ने अपने चीनी फैंस के लिए एक खास संदेश भेजा है।

कोरोना वायरस से डरी चीन की जनता को आमिर खान ने दिया ये खास मैसेज, बोले- मैं जानता हूं कि...
aamir khan adnan sami ayushmann khurrana donald trump chahatt khanna salman khan
 
Aamir Khan
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस से डरी चीन की जनता को आमिर खान ने दिया ये खास मैसेज, बोले- मैं जानता हूं कि...

22 फरवरी 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Bollywood

'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' पर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के ट्वीट पर आया आयुष्मान का रिएक्शन, कह दी बड़ी बात

22 फरवरी 2020

chahatt khanna
Television

मशहूर अभिनेत्री के साथ कैब ड्राइवर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बोलीं- ऐसा लगा मैं अपनी जान से हाथ...

22 फरवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान को थी जान से मारने की साजिश, शिल्पा के पति से लूटे थे 8 करोड़, पुलिस ने किया काम तमाम

22 फरवरी 2020

shatrughan sinha
Bollywood

शादी में शिरकत करने पाकिस्तान पहुंचे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा तो हुए ट्रोल, यूजर्स बोले- 'बेगानी शादी में अबदुल्ला दीवाना'

22 फरवरी 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और विराट कोहली
Bollywood

सबसे अधिक इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स वालीं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री बनीं प्रियंका, विराट से अब भी इतना पीछे

22 फरवरी 2020

Adnan Sam
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी सेना में रहे पिता पर अदनान सामी का खुलासा, बोले- वह भारत से प्यार करते थे

22 फरवरी 2020

bhagyashree
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ सुपरहिट देकर गुमनाम हुईं ये अभिनेत्री, 31 साल बाद अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

22 फरवरी 2020

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

खुद से तुलना करने पर शहनाज के पिता पर भड़कीं राखी सावंत, बोलीं- संतोख सिंह तुम्हें मैं...

22 फरवरी 2020

बिपाशा बसु,करण सिंह ग्रोवर
Bollywood

'अलोन' के सेट पर हुआ प्यार फिर करण ने बिपाशा बसु से रचाई तीसरी शादी, देखें खूबसूरत Wedding Album

22 फरवरी 2020

Lovey Sasan with husband
Television

शादी के एक साल बाद मां बनीं 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की ये अभिनेत्री, पोस्ट से दी जानकारी

22 फरवरी 2020

raj kundra and shilpa shetty
Bollywood

दूसरी बार मां बनने पर शिल्पा शेट्टी का आया पहला बयान, बोलीं- 'पांच साल से कर रहे थे कोशिश'

22 फरवरी 2020

Jasleen, Anup Jalota and Paras Chhabra
Television

जसलीन-पारस की शादी को लेकर अनूप जलोटा का बयान, बोले- 'उसे मेरे जैसा पार्टनर मिलना चाहिए'

22 फरवरी 2020

अभिनत्रियां
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी के बावजूद इन हसीनाओं ने की फिल्मों की शूटिंग, माधुरी ने तो किया था दमदार डांस

22 फरवरी 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह
Bollywood

कपड़ों को लेकर ट्रोल हुईं दीपिका पादुकोण, रणवीर बोले- 'तुम्हें अकेले नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता'

22 फरवरी 2020

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan
Bollywood

नेहा कक्कड़ का आदित्य नारायण से जुड़ा बड़ा खुलासा, बताया असलियत में कब हो रही है शादी

22 फरवरी 2020

khatron ke khiladi
Television

आज रात से शुरू होगा 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी 10', टीवी के ये बड़े सितारे आएंगे नजर

22 फरवरी 2020

Mahira Sharma
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' खत्म होने के बाद माहिरा शर्मा को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, पीछे रह गईं रश्मि देसाई

22 फरवरी 2020

John Abraham, Kiara and Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

कियारा के टॉपेलस होते ही डब्बू के कैलेंडर में ये तीन अभिनेता हुए शर्टलेस, हॉट लुक हो रहा वायरल

22 फरवरी 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and hoot The Haunted Ship
Bollywood

आयुष्मान की 'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' और विक्की की 'भूत' रिलीज, जानें पहले दिन किसने मारी बाजी

22 फरवरी 2020

Divorce actors
Bollywood

पत्नी को तलाक देकर काफी कम वक्त में ही इन सितारों ने की थी दोबारा शादी, करण का नाम सबसे ऊपर

22 फरवरी 2020

dada saheb phalke awards 2020
Bollywood

Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2020: ऋतिक को मिला बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

22 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - फोटो : Social Media
Adnan Sam
Adnan Sam - फोटो : Social Media
chahatt khanna
chahatt khanna - फोटो : Social Media
Salman Khan
Salman Khan - फोटो : Social Media
