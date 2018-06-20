शहर चुनें

देखिए, कैसे आर्मी अफसर की बेटी मीनाक्षी चौधरी पहुंची मिस इंडिया तक...इतिहास बनते-बनते रह गया

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 01:12 PM IST
मीनाक्षी चौधरी
रिटायर्ड आर्मी अफसर की बेटी डॉक्टर बनना चाहती है, लेकिन खूबसूरत ख्यालों ने उसे मिस इंडिया 2018 के मंच तक पहुंचा दिया...पर एक इतिहास बनते-बनते रह गया।
meenakshi chaudhary miss india 2018 beauty peagent fbb colors femina miss india

मीनाक्षी चौधरी
मीनाक्षी चौधरी
मीनाक्षी चौधरी
मीनाक्षी चौधरी
मीनाक्षी चौधरी
फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2018
फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2018
फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2018

