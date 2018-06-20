बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b2a03214f1c1b2b428b5ca5","slug":"chandigarh-miss-india-2018-first-runner-up-meenakshi-chaudhary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915...\u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0947-\u092c\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
देखिए, कैसे आर्मी अफसर की बेटी मीनाक्षी चौधरी पहुंची मिस इंडिया तक...इतिहास बनते-बनते रह गया
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 01:12 PM IST
रिटायर्ड आर्मी अफसर की बेटी डॉक्टर बनना चाहती है, लेकिन खूबसूरत ख्यालों ने उसे मिस इंडिया 2018 के मंच तक पहुंचा दिया...पर एक इतिहास बनते-बनते रह गया।
