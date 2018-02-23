बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8fe0224f1c1b0a7b8b8be2","slug":"avani-chaturvedi-the-first-female-solo-fighter-pilot-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0935\u0928\u093f, \u091c\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
आखिर कौन हैं अवनि, जो बनीं देश की पहली महिला फाइटर पायलट
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 03:04 PM IST
अवनि चतुर्वेदी फाइटर जेट उड़ाने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला पायलट बन गई हैं। उन्होंने अकेले मिग-21 बाइसन विमान उड़ा कर यह कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। अवनि ने इसके लिए गुजरात के जामनगर एयरबेस से उड़ान भरी और पहली बार में इसे पूरा किया। इस तरह से अवनि फाइटर एयरक्राफ्ट उड़ाने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला पायलट बन गईं और इतिहास रच दिया।
