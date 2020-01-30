इस देश के लोगों को है चाय का चस्का, जन्मदिन पर अनूठे ढंग से देते हैं बधाई 

{"_id":"5e33101f8ebc3ebfe931bd39","slug":"people-of-ireland-are-fond-of-tea-they-have-unique-birthday-wish-ritual-know-about-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0947 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908\u00a0","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : pixa
{"_id":"5e33101f8ebc3ebfe931bd39","slug":"people-of-ireland-are-fond-of-tea-they-have-unique-birthday-wish-ritual-know-about-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0947 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908\u00a0","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e33101f8ebc3ebfe931bd39","slug":"people-of-ireland-are-fond-of-tea-they-have-unique-birthday-wish-ritual-know-about-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0947 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908\u00a0","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : pexels.com
{"_id":"5e33101f8ebc3ebfe931bd39","slug":"people-of-ireland-are-fond-of-tea-they-have-unique-birthday-wish-ritual-know-about-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0947 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908\u00a0","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e33101f8ebc3ebfe931bd39","slug":"people-of-ireland-are-fond-of-tea-they-have-unique-birthday-wish-ritual-know-about-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0947 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908\u00a0","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
irish football
- फोटो : Social Media