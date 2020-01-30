शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   people of Ireland are fond of tea, they have unique birthday wish ritual, know about this country

इस देश के लोगों को है चाय का चस्का, जन्मदिन पर अनूठे ढंग से देते हैं बधाई 

एजुकेशन डेस्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 10:53 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 7
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
सर्दियों की सुबह रजाई में बैठे आखिर चाय पीना किसे पसंद नहीं है! लेकिन अगर आप सोच रहे हैं कि चाय पीने के मामले में आपका कोई सानी नहीं है, तो एक बार दोबारा सोच लें। यूरोप का एक देश है, जहां के लोगों को चाय का जबरदस्त चस्का है। यही नहीं ये पार्टी के शौकीन भी बहुत हैं। इस देश का नाम है आयरलैंड। यहां के लोगों के शौक और परंपराएं जानकर आप हैरान हुए बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
ireland know about ireland all you should know about ireland ireland unique facts ireland pubs ireland capital ireland rituals ireland population ireland weather special irish birthday wishes tea and ireland irish people and tea
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस
Education

Coronavirus: कैसे फैलता है, भारत सरकार इसके लिए क्या कर रही है, जानें सबकुछ

30 जनवरी 2020

2018 के टॉपर शुभम गुप्ता
Education

जूते की दुकान से IAS बनने तक का सफर, ऐसे की थी तैयारी

26 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
पद्म पुरस्कार
Education

Padma Awards: पद्मश्री या पद्म भूषण नहीं, पहले इन नामों से जाने जाते थे ये पुरस्कार

27 जनवरी 2020

Usha Chaumar
Education

कभी मैला ढोने का काम करने वाली ऊषा चौमर को अब मिलेगा पद्मश्री

27 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
national emblem of india, ashok stambh, meaning of tigers on emblem, mundaka upanishad
Education

भारत का राजचिह्न : जानें क्या दर्शाते हैं इसके चारों शेर

26 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

indian constitution
Education

Republic Day 2020: इस गैस चेम्बर में रखी है भारत के संविधान की मूल प्रति

26 जनवरी 2020

republic day
Education

Happy Republic Day 2020: दोस्तों को गणतंत्र दिवस की देनी है बधाई, ये कोट्स आएंगे काम

26 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
पहला गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह
Education

Republic Day 2020: देश में ऐसे मनाया गया था पहली बार गणतंत्र दिवस, परेड देखने पहुंचे थे कनॉट प्लेस

24 जनवरी 2020

पानी
Education

इस देश में एक करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग पी रहे हैं जहरीला पानी, क्या कहती है पर्यावरण एजेंसी की रिपोर्ट?

24 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Chandigarh The City Beautiful
Education

भारत का वो शहर जिसे कहते हैं 'सिटी ब्यूटीफुल', पर्यटक ही नहीं, छात्रों के लिए भी पसंदीदा जगह

24 जनवरी 2020

delhi election 2020, brahm prakash, cm of delhi, mughal e azam, madan lal khurana, delhi ka sher
Education

कौन थे दिल्ली की राजनीति के मुगल-ए-आजम, किसे कहा जाता था 'दिल्ली का शेर'

21 जनवरी 2020

gita
Education

कौन हैं गीता गोपीनाथ, भारत की जीडीपी पर बयान देकर चर्चा में आई ये महिला

21 जनवरी 2020

स्कॉलरशिप योजना
Education

विदेश में पढ़ने का मौका, स्टाइपेंड के तौर पर मिलेंगे करीब 13 लाख

21 जनवरी 2020

IIT Madras
Education

दूसरे कॉलेजों के छात्रों के लिए IIT में खास कोर्स का मौका, स्टाइपेंड भी मिलेगा

19 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली
Education

दिल्ली: NCT और NCR में क्या है अंतर, जानें राष्ट्रीय राजधानी की दिलचस्प बातें

19 जनवरी 2020

ब्रू-रियांग शरणार्थियों
Education

कौन हैं ब्रू शरणार्थी? जिन्हें बसाने के लिए करोड़ों खर्च कर रही है सरकार

18 जनवरी 2020

History of Indian rupees Interesting facts, Whose photo was on Indian notes before Mahatma Gandhi
Education

गांधीजी से पहले भारतीय नोटों पर होती थी इनकी तस्वीर

18 जनवरी 2020

ias interview 2020
Education

UPSC IAS : इंटरव्यू के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये तीन गलतियां

18 जनवरी 2020

History of delhi name, delhi election 2020, indraprastha, maurya dynasty, prithviraj chauhan
Education

सैकड़ों सालों में कैसे बदलता गया दिल्ली का नाम, पहले इस नाम से जानी जाती थी देश की राजधानी

17 जनवरी 2020

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर परिवार
Education

ये हैं दुनिया के पांच सबसे अमीर परिवार, जानें इनके पास है कितनी दौलत

17 जनवरी 2020

रमेश घोलप, आईएएस अधिकारी
Education

बचपन में चूड़ियां बेचते थे रमेश, फिर इस तरह बन गए IAS अधिकारी

15 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : pixa
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : pexels.com
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
irish football
irish football - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पुणे में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में CAA, NRC और NPR के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

पुणे में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ लोगों ने प्रदर्शन किया ।

30 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह 1:27

जामिया फायरिंग: अमित शाह बोले, 'ऐसी घटना बर्दाश्त नहीं, कठोर कार्रवाई करेंगे'

30 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:04

31 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

30 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:36

बीते 50 सालों में कैसे हुई इनकम टैक्स रेट में भारी कटौती

30 जनवरी 2020

जामिया 3:01

जामिया में फायरिंग के बाद हालात तनावपूर्ण, विपक्ष ने भाजपा के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

30 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited