छात्रों के लिए बड़ी खबर, ये टेस्ट पास ​​किया तो मिलेगा 75 हजार रुपए का इनाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:36 AM IST
goood news for students
अगर आपकी कॉमर्स विषय में रूचि है। इसमें अपना टेलेंट दिखाते हैं तो आपको 75 हजार रुपए पुरस्कार मिलेगा।
