बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6038934f1c1b68268b4f16","slug":"goood-news-for-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u200b\u200b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 75 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
छात्रों के लिए बड़ी खबर, ये टेस्ट पास किया तो मिलेगा 75 हजार रुपए का इनाम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:36 AM IST
अगर आपकी कॉमर्स विषय में रूचि है। इसमें अपना टेलेंट दिखाते हैं तो आपको 75 हजार रुपए पुरस्कार मिलेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6038934f1c1b68268b4f16","slug":"goood-news-for-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u200b\u200b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 75 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a6038934f1c1b68268b4f16","slug":"goood-news-for-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u200b\u200b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 75 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a6038934f1c1b68268b4f16","slug":"goood-news-for-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u200b\u200b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 75 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a6038934f1c1b68268b4f16","slug":"goood-news-for-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u200b\u200b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 75 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5a6038934f1c1b68268b4f16","slug":"goood-news-for-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u200b\u200b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e 75 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.