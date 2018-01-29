अपना शहर चुनें

हारकर भी बाजीगर बन गई टीम इंडिया, ICC ने सम्मान में दिया यह ईनाम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 01:16 PM IST
team india skipper virat kohli got icc test championship mace
1 of 5
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाथों टेस्ट सीरीज गंवाने के बावजूद आईसीसी ने टीम इंडिया को सम्मानित किया है। जोहान्सबर्ग टेस्ट में द. अफ्रीका को 63 रन से हराने के बाद आईसीसी ने टीम इंडिया को ईनाम दिया है। भारतीय टीम को लगातार दूसरे वर्ष टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप गदा (मेज) दिया गया है। इस सम्मान के साथ टीम इंडिया को 10 लाख अमेरिकी डॉलर्स का चेक भी मिला है।
team india icc virat kohli south africa

