धोनी ही नहीं ये खिलाड़ी भी रखते हैं ईश्वर में आस्था, 'सच्चे दरबार' से ही मिलती मिशन फतह करने की ताकत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 06:28 PM IST
दुबई में 15 सितंबर से शुरू हो रहा एशिया कप टीम इंडिया इंडिया का अगला मिशन है। एशिया कप में भारत समेत पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश, श्रीलंका और अफगानिस्तान शिरकत करेंगे। रोहित शर्मा की मेजबानी में खेले जा रहे एशिया कप में दम दिखाने से पहले पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी अपने होम टाउन में स्थित देवड़ी माता के दर्शन करने पहुंचे।

धोनी जब भी यहां आते हैं माता के दर्शन के बिना कभी यहां से नहीं जाते। हालांकि धोनी के अलावा भी कई ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं जो ईश्वर में पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ आस्था रखते हैं। आइए जानते हैं इस लिस्ट में किन-किन खिलाड़ियों के नाम हैं...
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc.

Recommended

ms dhoni
Cricket News

धोनी के लिए खास होगा इस बार का एशिया कप, लगाएंगे रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी!

13 सितंबर 2018

Asia cup 2018: Most dangerous players of opponent teams who can break the Indian party
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: वो 5 खिलाड़ी जो भारत और एशिया कप के बीच बन सकते हैं दीवार

13 सितंबर 2018

Asia cup 2018: Last five India Pakistan matches
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच 5 पिछले मुकाबले, किसका पलड़ा रहा भारी?

13 सितंबर 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

खुलासा: एमएस धोनी ने इसलिए छोड़ी थी कप्तानी, लंबे समय बाद खुद बताई असली वजह

13 सितंबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

एशिया कप में खूंखार हो जाते हैं ये 5 भारतीय 'शेर', रिकॉर्ड तोड़ करते हैं बल्लेबाजी

13 सितंबर 2018

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid runs away during England's victory champagne celebration
Cricket News

शैंपेन खोलकर जश्न मनाने लगी इंग्लैंड टीम, मोईन अली-आदिल रशीद भागे दूर, वीडियो वायरल

13 सितंबर 2018

More in Cricket News

MS Dhoni visited maa Dewri temple before Asia cup 2018
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: जीत की दुआ मांगने मंदिर पहुंचे धोनी, देवड़ी माता हर मुश्किल करतीं है आसान

13 सितंबर 2018

Adil Rashid bowled ball of the century to depart KL Rahul, watch video
Cricket News

VIDEO: 'बॉल ऑफ सेंचुरी' फेंक गए आदिल रशीद, राहुल क्या 'भगवान' भी खा जाते धोखा!

13 सितंबर 2018

sachin tendulkar
Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर पर लगे एक्ट्रेस से अफेयर के आरोप, गुस्साए फैंस ने ऐसे किया 'भगवान' का सपोर्ट

12 सितंबर 2018

इंग्लैंड टीम
Cricket News

ENGvIND: टीम इंडिया ने टेस्ट सीरीज 1-4 से गंवाई, इंग्लैंड ने कुक को दी विजयी विदाई

12 सितंबर 2018

VIDEO: How Virat Kohli reacts TO reporters question after shameful series defeat against England
Cricket News

VIDEO: मीडिया पर झल्लाए कप्तान कोहली, पत्रकार पर निकाला शर्मनाक हार का गुस्सा

13 सितंबर 2018

Captain Virat Kohli feels Team India lost match due to lack of experience
Cricket News

आखिर क्यों सीरीज हारी टीम इंडिया, अब विराट कोहली ने खुद किया खुलासा

13 सितंबर 2018

जडेजा
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के नाम दर्ज हुआ शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, रविंद्र जडेजा बने ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले दूसरे बल्लेबाज

11 सितंबर 2018

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

केएल राहुल और ऋषभ पंत ने पांचवें टेस्ट में शतक जमाकर लगाया रिकॉर्ड्स का अंबार

12 सितंबर 2018

anderson and mcgrath
Cricket News

एंडरसन की रफ्तार से खतरे में पड़ा भारतीय दिग्गज का यह रिकॉर्ड, मैक्ग्रा के बाद निशाने पर 'जम्बो'

12 सितंबर 2018

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

पंत ने तोड़ा एमएस धोनी का रिकॉर्ड, यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाले दूसरे सबसे युवा भारतीय बने

12 सितंबर 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

अंग्रेजों की धरती पर जीते बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली, कप्तान की हुई हार

12 सितंबर 2018

rohit and yuzi
Cricket News

स्पिनर युजवेंद्र ने 'हिटमैन' को दिया 'गुरुमंत्र', एशिया कप में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ ऐसे होगा मिशन फतह

12 सितंबर 2018

If we continue with same drive, we can rise to the top, says Joe Root
Cricket News

उम्मीद करता हूं बल्लेबाजों के लिए आतंक बने रहेंगे एंडरसन: रूट

13 सितंबर 2018

Viral truth of MS Dhoni petrol pump picture with wife sakshi during Bharat bandh
Cricket News

क्या धोनी ने भी किया भारत बंद का समर्थन? पेट्रोल पंप पर धरना देते फोटो हुई थी वायरल

12 सितंबर 2018

Christian Silkstone played superb innings of 316 runs in 116 balls
Cricket News

116 गेंदों में ठोके ताबड़तोड़ 316 रन, यकीनन आपने नहीं देखी होगी 34 छक्कों की यह पारी

12 सितंबर 2018

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच पांच मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज इस खास रिकॉर्ड के कारण यादगार बनी

12 सितंबर 2018

