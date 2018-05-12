बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af676b54f1c1be0408b49f8","slug":"worlds-tallest-tree-house-is-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938, \u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
ये है दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा ट्री हाउस, हाइट जानकर दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगली
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 11:47 AM IST
इस मकान को बनाने वाले का कहना है कि यह घर बनाने से पहले उसे भगवान का आदेश मिला था तब जाकर उसने यह अद्भुत रचना की। जी हां, इस शख्स ने एक पेड़ के सहारे दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा 'ट्री हाउस' बनाया था। इसे देखकर आपको भी अपनी आंखों पर विश्वास नहीं रहेगा और अगर आप मकान के सबसे टॉप फ्लोर पर जाना चाहते हैं तो क्लेजा मजबूत करना होगा क्योंकि वहां से नीचे देखने पर आपको थोड़ा भी डर भी लग सकता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af676b54f1c1be0408b49f8","slug":"worlds-tallest-tree-house-is-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938, \u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5af676b54f1c1be0408b49f8","slug":"worlds-tallest-tree-house-is-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938, \u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5af676b54f1c1be0408b49f8","slug":"worlds-tallest-tree-house-is-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938, \u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5af676b54f1c1be0408b49f8","slug":"worlds-tallest-tree-house-is-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938, \u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5af676b54f1c1be0408b49f8","slug":"worlds-tallest-tree-house-is-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938, \u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.