शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   Five most beautifull place on the earth called heaven

धरती पर जन्नत हैं ये पांच जगह, एक बार घूम लेंगे तो मुरीद हो जाएंगे

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 05:11 PM IST
best place for visit
1 of 12
अगर आप इस साल विदेश घूमने की प्लानिंग कर रहे है, तो कई ऐसे देश है, जहां की खूबसूरती में ऐसी सम्मोहन शक्ति है कि अगर आप यहां एक बार चले गए तो यहीं के मुरीद होकर रह जाएंगे। यकीन मानें, इन देशो की यात्रा आपकी यादों में जिंदगी भर बसी रहेगी। चलिए ले चलते हैं आपको कुछ ऐसे ही देशो की सैर पर...

दुनिया भर की सैर जिंदगी के सबसे बढ़िया अनुभवों में से एक है। तभी तो इस्माइल मेरठी ने कहा है- 'सैर कर दुनिया की गाफिल, जिंदगानी फिर कहां? जिंदगी गर कुछ रही, तो नौजवानी फिर कहां?' अगर आप दुनिया की सबसे हसीं वादियों के सफर का खाका खींच रहे हैं, तो आपको एक बार जरूर इन जगहों पर घूमना चाहिए। ये सभी स्थान एक से बढ़कर एक हैं। यहां घूमने से न सिर्फ आपको सुकून मिलेगा, बल्कि आपमें भरपूर ऊर्जा का संचार भी होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
five most beautifull place most beautifull place most beautifull place on the earth tasmania morocco sri lanka

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

dubai
World of Wonders

दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची इमारत के अलावा दुबई में और भी बहुत कुछ, नहीं जानते होंगे ये 10 रोचक बातें

12 मई 2018

Worlds Tallest Tree House
World of Wonders

ये है दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा ट्री हाउस, हाइट जानकर दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगली

12 मई 2018

mashroom house

मशरूम जैसा ये घर देखकर कहीं आंखें न चौंधिया जाए, कीमत भी आपकी सोच के परे

12 मई 2018

1200 year old statue scanned and got something surprising
World of Wonders

1200 साल पुरानी मूर्ति का हुआ CT Scan, निकला कुछ चौंकाने वाला

11 अप्रैल 2018

most beautiful girls in the world live in this valley
World of Wonders

इन औरतों को कभी नहीं आता बुढ़ापा, ताउम्र रहती हैं जवानओं सी खूबसूरत हैं यहां कि लड़कियां, 60 साल में भी बन सकती हैं मां

6 अप्रैल 2018

every men have 2 wives in a village
World of Wonders

हर आदमी की होती है यहां दो पत्नियां, वर्ना नहीं मिलता ये सुख

12 अप्रैल 2018

More in World of Wonders

this country has most beautiful women in the world
World of Wonders

इस देश की महिलाएं होती हैं सबसे खूबसूरत, तस्वीरे देख हो जाएंगे कायल

13 अप्रैल 2018

places in India where indians are not allowed
World of Wonders

ये जगहें भारत में ही हैं लेकिन यहां भारतीयों का आना मना है |

30 अप्रैल 2018

know what comes after death
World of Wonders

'मैं न तो ठंडा था और न गर्म' क्या वो मौत का आगोश था?

27 अप्रैल 2018

massage therapist BITES her clients for therapy
World of Wonders

यहां होती है अनोखी मसाज, हाथों का नहीं होता इस्तेमाल

17 अप्रैल 2018

places which camera could not catch
World of Wonders

दुनिया की ये जगहें 'कैमरे' में नहीं हुईं कैद, देखें दिल थामने वाली तस्वीरें

27 अप्रैल 2018

amazing hobbies for rich people
World of Wonders

14 करोड़ रु. में एक डिनर! इनके शौक उड़ा देंगे होश

28 अप्रैल 2018

Imaginary world that actually exist

इसी दुनिया में सच में मौजूद हैं ये आठ आश्चर्य, नहीं जा पा रहे हैं तो देख ही लो

29 अप्रैल 2018

painting are made on bodies in this festival
World of Wonders

पेंटिंग फेस्टिवल में शरीर पर की गई पेंटिंग, तस्वीरें देख चौंक जाएंगे आप

28 अप्रैल 2018

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा कपल
World of Wonders

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा कपल ऐसे बिता रहा है जिंदगी

1 मई 2018

Embryo
World of Wonders

मां-बाप की मौत के 4 साल बाद बच्चे का हुआ जन्म, अजब-गजब दुनिया में एक और बड़ा चमत्कार

14 अप्रैल 2018

beautiful undrwater fingal’s cave
World of Wonders

समुद्र में बनी इस गुफा में छिपा है रहस्य, तस्वीरें खोल देंगी राज

1 मई 2018

The Longest sea bridge in the world at china
World of Wonders

चीन ने समुद्र के बीच चलाया सबसे बड़ा जादू, बना दी ऐसी अद्भुत चीज, देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

22 अप्रैल 2018

most expensice car number plate
World of Wonders

132 करोड़ में बिक रही ये नंबर प्लेट, न सोना न डायमंड ये है असली वजह, जान कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

11 अप्रैल 2018

world's greatest dares done
World of Wonders

ऐसी तस्वीरें जिन्हें देख आप भी कहेंगे, ये कोई नहीं कर सकता

30 अप्रैल 2018

grandma
World of Wonders

76 साल की दादी मां को चढ़ा ऐसा चस्का, इस उम्र में रोज करने आती है ये काम

2 मई 2018

Space Hotel
World of Wonders

इस होटल में रहने के लिए जाना पड़ेगा 'आसमान' पर, 16 बार दिखेगा सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त

11 अप्रैल 2018

best place for visit
tasmania
tasmania
tasmania
sri lanka
sri lanka
sri lanka
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
america, montana
montana

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.