बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 12:45 PM IST
क्या आप जानते हैं, दुनिया का सबसे छोटा देश कौन है? यहां की कुल आबादी कितनी है, ये जानकर तो आप आश्चर्य से भर जाएंगे। वैसे तो दुनियाभर में कुल कितने देश हैं, इसका सही अंदाजा लगाना काफी मुूश्किल है। कहा जाता है कि पूरे विश्व में 300 से भी अधिक देश हैं। हालांकि इसका कोई आधार नहीं है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने जिन देशों को मान्यता दी है, सिर्फ उन्हें ही हम पूर्ण राष्ट्र के रूप में जानते हैं और संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने कुल 195 देशों को अपनी मान्यता दी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5befc002bdec224291205ec3","slug":"worlds-smallest-nation-molossia-where-total-citizens-are-33-including-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.