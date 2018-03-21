बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
दुनिया का ऐसा देश जहां नर्क से भी बदतर हालात, लोगों की हालत देख रो पड़ेंगे आप
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 02:10 PM IST
आज हम आपको एक ऐसे देश की कहानी बंया करेंगे जो बेहद दर्दनाक है। कहते हैं कि यहां कि हालत अब ऐसी हो चुकी है कि देखकर आंखों से आंसू बहने लगेंगे। आप यकीन नहीं करेंगे, अपनी बदतर हालत के कारण आज यह दुनिया का सबसे दुखी देश बन चुका है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ab2048e4f1c1bbf088b659d","slug":"un-declared-the-most-saddest-country-on-earth-is-burundi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.