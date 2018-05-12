बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af657cc4f1c1bde408b49c6","slug":"this-is-the-unique-mushroom-house-and-the-price-is-beyond-your-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
मशरूम जैसा ये घर देखकर कहीं आंखें न चौंधिया जाए, कीमत भी आपकी सोच के परे
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 08:46 AM IST
घर को खास बनाने के लिए आर्किटेक्ट तरह-तरह से उसको डिजाइन करते हैं। ऐसे ही न्यूयॉर्क के रोचेस्टर के एक आर्किटेक्ट जेम्स एच जोन ने ऐसा घर डिजाइन किया है, जो मशरूम जैसा दिखता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af657cc4f1c1bde408b49c6","slug":"this-is-the-unique-mushroom-house-and-the-price-is-beyond-your-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5af657cc4f1c1bde408b49c6","slug":"this-is-the-unique-mushroom-house-and-the-price-is-beyond-your-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5af657cc4f1c1bde408b49c6","slug":"this-is-the-unique-mushroom-house-and-the-price-is-beyond-your-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5af657cc4f1c1bde408b49c6","slug":"this-is-the-unique-mushroom-house-and-the-price-is-beyond-your-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.