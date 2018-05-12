शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   This is the Unique Mushroom House and the price is beyond your thinking

मशरूम जैसा ये घर देखकर कहीं आंखें न चौंधिया जाए, कीमत भी आपकी सोच के परे

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 08:46 AM IST
mashroom house
1 of 4
घर को खास बनाने के लिए आर्किटेक्ट तरह-तरह से उसको डिजाइन करते हैं। ऐसे ही न्यूयॉर्क के रोचेस्टर के एक आर्किटेक्ट जेम्स एच जोन ने ऐसा घर डिजाइन किया है, जो मशरूम जैसा दिखता है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
unique homes the mushroom house america new york

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

navapur railway station
World of Wonders

देश का सबसे अनोखा रेलवे स्टेशन, दो राज्यों में बंटा है बेंच, बैठने से पहले संभल जाएं

5 मई 2018

Nagpur railway station
World of Wonders

सिर्फ 1 रुपए में खरीदी गई ये जमीन, बनाया रेलवे स्टेशन और फिर जो हुआ सोच नहीं सकते आप

5 मई 2018

1200 year old statue scanned and got something surprising
World of Wonders

1200 साल पुरानी मूर्ति का हुआ CT Scan, निकला कुछ चौंकाने वाला

11 अप्रैल 2018

most beautiful girls in the world live in this valley
World of Wonders

इन औरतों को कभी नहीं आता बुढ़ापा, ताउम्र रहती हैं जवानओं सी खूबसूरत हैं यहां कि लड़कियां, 60 साल में भी बन सकती हैं मां

6 अप्रैल 2018

every men have 2 wives in a village
World of Wonders

हर आदमी की होती है यहां दो पत्नियां, वर्ना नहीं मिलता ये सुख

12 अप्रैल 2018

this country has most beautiful women in the world
World of Wonders

इस देश की महिलाएं होती हैं सबसे खूबसूरत, तस्वीरे देख हो जाएंगे कायल

13 अप्रैल 2018

More in World of Wonders

places in India where indians are not allowed
World of Wonders

ये जगहें भारत में ही हैं लेकिन यहां भारतीयों का आना मना है |

30 अप्रैल 2018

know what comes after death
World of Wonders

'मैं न तो ठंडा था और न गर्म' क्या वो मौत का आगोश था?

27 अप्रैल 2018

massage therapist BITES her clients for therapy
World of Wonders

यहां होती है अनोखी मसाज, हाथों का नहीं होता इस्तेमाल

17 अप्रैल 2018

places which camera could not catch
World of Wonders

दुनिया की ये जगहें 'कैमरे' में नहीं हुईं कैद, देखें दिल थामने वाली तस्वीरें

27 अप्रैल 2018

amazing hobbies for rich people
World of Wonders

14 करोड़ रु. में एक डिनर! इनके शौक उड़ा देंगे होश

28 अप्रैल 2018

Imaginary world that actually exist

इसी दुनिया में सच में मौजूद हैं ये आठ आश्चर्य, नहीं जा पा रहे हैं तो देख ही लो

29 अप्रैल 2018

painting are made on bodies in this festival
World of Wonders

पेंटिंग फेस्टिवल में शरीर पर की गई पेंटिंग, तस्वीरें देख चौंक जाएंगे आप

28 अप्रैल 2018

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा कपल
World of Wonders

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा कपल ऐसे बिता रहा है जिंदगी

1 मई 2018

Embryo
World of Wonders

मां-बाप की मौत के 4 साल बाद बच्चे का हुआ जन्म, अजब-गजब दुनिया में एक और बड़ा चमत्कार

14 अप्रैल 2018

beautiful undrwater fingal’s cave
World of Wonders

समुद्र में बनी इस गुफा में छिपा है रहस्य, तस्वीरें खोल देंगी राज

1 मई 2018

The Longest sea bridge in the world at china
World of Wonders

चीन ने समुद्र के बीच चलाया सबसे बड़ा जादू, बना दी ऐसी अद्भुत चीज, देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

22 अप्रैल 2018

most expensice car number plate
World of Wonders

132 करोड़ में बिक रही ये नंबर प्लेट, न सोना न डायमंड ये है असली वजह, जान कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

11 अप्रैल 2018

world's greatest dares done
World of Wonders

ऐसी तस्वीरें जिन्हें देख आप भी कहेंगे, ये कोई नहीं कर सकता

30 अप्रैल 2018

Space Hotel
World of Wonders

इस होटल में रहने के लिए जाना पड़ेगा 'आसमान' पर, 16 बार दिखेगा सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त

11 अप्रैल 2018

grandma
World of Wonders

76 साल की दादी मां को चढ़ा ऐसा चस्का, इस उम्र में रोज करने आती है ये काम

2 मई 2018

cars
World of Wonders

इन 7 देशों में भारतीय लाइसेंस पर चला सकते हैं कार, नहीं जानते होंगे यह बात

5 अप्रैल 2018

mashroom house
mashroom house
mashroom house
mashroom house

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.