World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

बीबीसी हिंदी, ब्रूक जैकसन और मिचेल पिटमैन, Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 12:28 PM IST
Old Campbell Couple
दूसरे बुजुर्गों की तरह वे भी आराम से अपना बुढ़ापा गुजार सकते थे लेकिन डेबी और माइकल कैंपबेल अलग तरह से रिटायरमेंट इंजॉय कर रहे हैं। इस बुजुर्ग दंपति के पास जो कुछ भी था उसे बेचकर वे दुनिया देखने निकल पड़े हैं। पिछले पांच साल से वे बस घूम ही रहे हैं और अब तक 80 देश देख चुके हैं।

 
