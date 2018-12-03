बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c04d421bdec2241bd3dc6fb","slug":"the-senior-nomads-couple-who-traveled-more-than-80-countries","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c \u0915\u0941\u091b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे
बीबीसी हिंदी, ब्रूक जैकसन और मिचेल पिटमैन, Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 12:28 PM IST
दूसरे बुजुर्गों की तरह वे भी आराम से अपना बुढ़ापा गुजार सकते थे लेकिन डेबी और माइकल कैंपबेल अलग तरह से रिटायरमेंट इंजॉय कर रहे हैं। इस बुजुर्ग दंपति के पास जो कुछ भी था उसे बेचकर वे दुनिया देखने निकल पड़े हैं। पिछले पांच साल से वे बस घूम ही रहे हैं और अब तक 80 देश देख चुके हैं।
