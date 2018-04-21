बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5adac3964f1c1b3a0b8b5a86","slug":"the-longest-sea-bridge-in-the-world-at-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
चीन ने समुद्र के बीच चलाया सबसे बड़ा जादू, बना दी ऐसी अद्भुत चीज, देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 12:38 PM IST
यह सच है कि हमारा पड़ोसी मुल्क चीन तकनीक के मामले में बेहद आगे है। इसी बलबूते यह समय-समय पर पूरी दुनिया को चौंका देने वाले निर्माण करता रहता है। अब एक बार फिर चीन ने ऐसा ही कुछ बड़ा किया है जिसके बारे में जानकर आपको भी ताज्जुब होगा। जी हां, चीन ने 60 एफिल टावर को भी फेल कर देने वाला अद्भूत अजूबा तैयार किया है। बता दें फ्रांस की राजधानी पेरिस में 1 एफिल टावर बना है, लेकिन चीन ने अपने यहां 60 एफिल टावर जितना अद्भूत निर्माण किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5adac3964f1c1b3a0b8b5a86","slug":"the-longest-sea-bridge-in-the-world-at-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5adac3964f1c1b3a0b8b5a86","slug":"the-longest-sea-bridge-in-the-world-at-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5adac3964f1c1b3a0b8b5a86","slug":"the-longest-sea-bridge-in-the-world-at-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5adac3964f1c1b3a0b8b5a86","slug":"the-longest-sea-bridge-in-the-world-at-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5adac3964f1c1b3a0b8b5a86","slug":"the-longest-sea-bridge-in-the-world-at-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.