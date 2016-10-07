बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"57f74f914f1c1b255226f5bb","slug":"massage-therapist-bites-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
यहां होती है अनोखी मसाज, हाथों का नहीं होता इस्तेमाल
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 12:23 PM IST
भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी में अक्सर लोग थकान मिटाने के लिए मसाज करवाते हैं। दुनिया भर में ऐसा कई मसाज पार्लर भी मौजूद है जहां तरह तरह के मसाज से शरीर को रिलेक्स किया जाता है। लेकिन एक महिला से मसाज करवाने के लिए लोगों की लंबी कतार लगती है। जानिए क्या खास है इस महिला के मसाज में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"57f74f914f1c1b255226f5bb","slug":"massage-therapist-bites-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"57f74f914f1c1b255226f5bb","slug":"massage-therapist-bites-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"57f74f914f1c1b255226f5bb","slug":"massage-therapist-bites-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"57f74f914f1c1b255226f5bb","slug":"massage-therapist-bites-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"57f74f914f1c1b255226f5bb","slug":"massage-therapist-bites-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.