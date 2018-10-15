बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bc46715bdec2269ba10b9d4","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-a-person-who-sold-the-taj-mahal-and-lal-quila-two-or-three-times","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 '\u0920\u0917 \u0911\u092b \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928', 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0914\u0930 2 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
ये है असली 'ठग ऑफ हिंदुस्तान', 3 बार ताजमहल और 2 बार बेचा था लाल किला
फीचर टीम, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Oct 2018 05:16 PM IST
नटवरलाल... शायद ये नाम ही काफी है उस दौर को याद दिलाने के लिए जिसमें तीन बार ताजमहल का और दो बार लालकिले का सौदा हुआ। जी हां, नटवरलाल देश का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ठग रहा है। इसके कारनामेे पूरी दुनिया में मशहूर हो गए थे। जी हां, नटवरलाल का नाम ठगी का पर्यायवाची शब्द और मुहावरा बन गया है। ये बात है सत्तर, अस्सी और नब्बे के दशक की। इस समय एक के बाद एक कई ठगी की घटनाओं को अन्जाम देकर नटवरलाल भारत का कुख्यात ठग बना था।
