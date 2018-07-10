बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
विशालकाय नदी के ऊपर बसा है ये जगमगाता शहर, लेकिन किसी को कानों-कान खबर तक नहीं
बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Tue, 10 Jul 2018 09:42 AM IST
उत्तरी आयरलैंड की राजधानी बेलफास्ट की सड़कों से हर रोजाना जाने कितने लोग गुजरते हैं, लेकिन इनमें से शायद कुछ ही ये बात जानते हों कि उनके पैरों तले 170 साल पुराना एक राज छिपा है। इस जगमगाते शहर के ठीक नीचे बहती है, फारसेट नदी। इस नदी के नाम पर ही इस शहर का नाम बेलफास्ट रखा गया है। बेलफास्ट की तरक्की और समृद्धि में भी इस नदी का अहम रोल है, लेकिन आज ये नदी दुनिया की नजरों से ओझल होकर खामोशी से जमीन के नीचे बहती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b442a4b4f1c1b0e278b5895","slug":"know-about-the-mysterious-river-of-ireland-which-can-not-be-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e\u092f \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.