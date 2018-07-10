शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   Know about the mysterious river of ireland which can not be seen

विशालकाय नदी के ऊपर बसा है ये जगमगाता शहर, लेकिन किसी को कानों-कान खबर तक नहीं

बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Tue, 10 Jul 2018 09:42 AM IST
city
1 of 8
उत्तरी आयरलैंड की राजधानी बेलफास्ट की सड़कों से हर रोजाना जाने कितने लोग गुजरते हैं, लेकिन इनमें से शायद कुछ ही ये बात जानते हों कि उनके पैरों तले 170 साल पुराना एक राज छिपा है। इस जगमगाते शहर के ठीक नीचे बहती है, फारसेट नदी। इस नदी के नाम पर ही इस शहर का नाम बेलफास्ट रखा गया है। बेलफास्ट की तरक्की और समृद्धि में भी इस नदी का अहम रोल है, लेकिन आज ये नदी दुनिया की नजरों से ओझल होकर खामोशी से जमीन के नीचे बहती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ireland mysterious river river belfast pharsate river

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

world smallest island have only a house and a tree
World of Wonders

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा आइलैंड, जगह इतनी कम है सुनते ही सिर चकरा जाएगा

9 जुलाई 2018

mountain
World of Wonders

धरती पर जन्नत की कमी को पूरा कर देती है ये जगह, पहली बार में लगेगा जैसे उकेरी गई है पेंटिंग

8 जुलाई 2018

dollar
World of Wonders

ये हैं दुनिया के 10 सबसे दौलतमंद और गरीब देश, चौथा और आठवां नाम बेहद चौंकाने वाला

4 जुलाई 2018

atm cancel button
World of Wonders

एटीएम से कैश निकालते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, वरना पैसों से हाथ धो बैठोगे

3 जुलाई 2018

king chair
World of Wonders

दर्जी से राजा बन गया ये शख्स, कपड़े सिलते हुए हुआ ऐसा कारनामा, हैरतअंगेज है इसकी कहानी

3 जुलाई 2018

worlds unique waterfalls which can show heaven or hell in front of your eyes
World of Wonders

ये झरना है या रूई का महल, देखते ही बदल जाता है पानी का रंग और लोग रह जाते हैं दंग

5 जुलाई 2018

More in World of Wonders

twelve chilldren in cave
World of Wonders

महीनों तक रहस्यमयी गुफा में बंद रह सकते हैं ये बच्चे, रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली है इनकी कहानी

3 जुलाई 2018

gurudwara
World of Wonders

कितने अजीब धार्मिक स्थल, जहां अनोखे ढंग से मांगते हैं मन्नत तो धरती पर मिल जाए जन्नत

6 जुलाई 2018

A Swiss artist has spent a lot of time trying to blend bodies
World of Wonders

तस्वीरों में छिपी है एक अनोखी लड़की, जरा ढूंढ के दिखाएं

18 जून 2018

Rare 700-kg sawfish chokes to death off Maharashtra beach
World of Wonders

समुद्र से मिला रहस्यमयी जीव, देखकर मछुआरों की निकल गई चीख

15 जून 2018

this country has most beautiful women in the world
World of Wonders

इस देश की महिलाएं होती हैं सबसे खूबसूरत, तस्वीरे देख हो जाएंगे कायल

7 जून 2018

iran
World of Wonders

सिर्फ ईरान में होता है ये विचित्र कारनामा, जिसके आगे पूरी दुनिया हो जाती है नतमस्तक

27 जून 2018

demo
World of Wonders

गर्मियों की छुट्टियां विदेश में मनाइए, देखिए ऐसे 56 देशों की लिस्ट, जहां नहीं लगता वीजा

17 जून 2018

kolkata prostitutuion
World of Wonders

चंद रुपयों की खातिर वेश्या बनने को मजबूर हैं यहां की लड़कियां, देखिए कैसे बीत रही इनकी जिंदगी?

8 जून 2018

know interesting facts about Himba Tribe Women In Namibia of Africa
World of Wonders

दुनिया में ऐसी जगह, जहां पूरी जिंदगी में सिर्फ एक बार नहाती हैं महिलाएं, ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को फ्रेश

9 जून 2018

amazon
World of Wonders

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जंगल, 9 देशों की सीमाओं से लगता है क्षेत्र, दिन में भी रहता है अंधेरा

9 जून 2018

senegal team fans
World of Wonders

जीत की खुशी में इस फुटबॉल टीम के फैंस ने वो कर दिखाया जो प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का मिशन है

21 जून 2018

lord ganesha

एक देश जहां आबादी मुसलमान की, करेंसी में फोटो हिंदू भगवान की, बताइए कहां है दुनिया में ऐसी जगह?

26 जून 2018

clock

ये है 4000 साल पुरानी घड़ी, समय के साथ बता देती है भविष्य में क्या होने वाला है

15 जून 2018

farmer

70 साल के इस शख्स ने खोद डाला पहाड़, बना दी नहर अब पानी इतना मीठा, पीएगा शहर

27 जून 2018

shocking

कहीं रात को बैन टॉयलेट जाना तो कहीं हंसने पर जुर्माना, ये हैं दुनिया के अजीबोगरीब कानून

27 जून 2018

silence

भूलकर भी इस देश में किसी को देखकर मत हंसना, अगर बातचीत की तो पड़ सकते हैं लेने के देने

23 जून 2018

city
mysterious river of ireland
ireland
skipper street
mysterious river in ireland
mysterious river
mysterious river
mysterious river

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.