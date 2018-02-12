बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a813cd54f1c1b0a7b8b680e","slug":"know-about-bullet-bikes-worship-at-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
एक ऐसा मंदिर, जहां मोटरसाइकिल की होती है पूजा, लाखों भक्त टेकने आते हैं माथा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 01:03 PM IST
क्या आप यकीन करेंगे इस धरती पर ऐसे लोग भी हैं जो बुलेट बाइक की पूजा करते हैं। आपने अभी तक लोगों को मंदिर, मस्जिद और गुरुद्वारे में मत्था टेकते देखा होगा लेकिन यहां तो मोटरसाइकिल के सामने लोग मत्था टेकने आते हैं। है न अपने आप में अनोखी बात...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a813cd54f1c1b0a7b8b680e","slug":"know-about-bullet-bikes-worship-at-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a813cd54f1c1b0a7b8b680e","slug":"know-about-bullet-bikes-worship-at-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a813cd54f1c1b0a7b8b680e","slug":"know-about-bullet-bikes-worship-at-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a813cd54f1c1b0a7b8b680e","slug":"know-about-bullet-bikes-worship-at-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a813cd54f1c1b0a7b8b680e","slug":"know-about-bullet-bikes-worship-at-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a813cd54f1c1b0a7b8b680e","slug":"know-about-bullet-bikes-worship-at-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.