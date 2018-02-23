बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8fffaa4f1c1bb1208bacf8","slug":"experts-claim-neanderthals-were-first-artists-on-earth-not-human","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930, 64 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
मनुष्य नहीं ये थे दुनिया के पहले कलाकार, 64 हजार साल पहले यहां बनाई थी पेंटिंग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 05:39 PM IST
मनुष्य दुनिया के पहले कलाकार नहीं थे। मनुष्यों की उत्पत्ति के पहले जिनका अस्तित्व इस धरती पर रहा उनके बारे में आपको जानकारी नहीं होगी। इसके सबूत 64 हजार साल पुरानी पेंटिंग से मिलते हैं।
