{"_id":"5ad045c94f1c1b583e8b4eb6","slug":"baby-born-after-four-years-of-parents-death-in-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e, \u0905\u091c\u092c-\u0917\u091c\u092c \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
मां-बाप की मौत के 4 साल बाद बच्चे का हुआ जन्म, अजब-गजब दुनिया में एक और बड़ा चमत्कार
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 12:41 PM IST
यूं तो अजब-गजब दुनिया में रोजाना चमत्कार सामने आते रहते हैं लेकिन ऐसे मामले कम ही सामने आते हैं। यह मामला चीन का है जहां बड़ा चमत्कार हुआ है। चीन के इस अजीबो-गरीब मामले के बारे जब दुनिया को खबर लगी तो हर कोई दंग रग गया। दरअसल, यहां एक बच्चे का जन्म उसके मां-बाप की मौत के चार साल बाद हुआ...
