बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad087204f1c1b5b3e8b4e76","slug":"a-man-robs-bank-in-attempt-to-impress-taylor-swift","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915, \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
सिंगर के एकतरफा प्यार में लूट लिया बैंक, बाद में उस पर कर दी नोटों की बरसात
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 04:45 PM IST
लॉस एंजिलिस में इन दिनों इस घटना के चर्चे जोरों पर हैं। यहां एक शख्स ने दीवानगी की सारी हदें पार करते हुए मशहूर सिंगर 'टेलर स्विफ्ट' को प्रभावित करने के चक्कर में बैंक लूट लिया। सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं वारदात के बाद शख्स ने करेंसी के साथ वो काम किया कि पूरी दुनिया जानकर दंग रह गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad087204f1c1b5b3e8b4e76","slug":"a-man-robs-bank-in-attempt-to-impress-taylor-swift","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915, \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ad087204f1c1b5b3e8b4e76","slug":"a-man-robs-bank-in-attempt-to-impress-taylor-swift","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915, \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ad087204f1c1b5b3e8b4e76","slug":"a-man-robs-bank-in-attempt-to-impress-taylor-swift","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915, \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5ad087204f1c1b5b3e8b4e76","slug":"a-man-robs-bank-in-attempt-to-impress-taylor-swift","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u0930\u092b\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915, \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.