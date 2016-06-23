बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इसलिए अपराधी को सूरज उगने से पहले दी जाती है फांसी
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 06:01 PM IST
हमारे देश में जब किसी अपराधी को फांसी की सज़ा दी जाती है, तो उसे सूर्योदय से पहले फांसी पर लटकाया जाता है। लेकिन क्या कभी आपने सोचा है कि फांसी देने का यही समय क्यों चुना गया।
