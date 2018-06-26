शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   worlds 7 unique records that no one can think easily

दुनिया के 7 ऐसे कारनामे, जिन्हें देखते ही दिल दहल जाए, इसलिए वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड कहलाए

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 02:26 PM IST
worlds 7 unique records that no one can think easily
1 of 7
दुनिया के 7 ऐसे अजीब वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड जिनके बारे में सुनते ही आप दांतों तले उंगली चबा लेंगे। आपने कभी सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि लोग इस तरह का काम करके वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना सकते हैं। जी हां ये बिलकुल सच है और दुनियाभर के कई लोगों ने इसे साबित करके दिखाया है। वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाने के लिए लोग क्या क्या नहीं कर जाते...आइए देखते हैं...

मुंह में रखे सेब को कटर से कटाना
यह रिकॉर्ड लंदन के रहने वाले कलाकार जॉनी स्ट्रेंज ने पूरा किया है। उन्होंने अक्टूबर 2013 में मुंह में सेब रखकर कटर से एक मिनट में आठ सेब काटने का रिकॉर्ड बनाया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। “FamilyShaadi by Shaadi.com”
आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
unique world record world record

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

lady give food to tiger in zoo but happened an worst incident video goes viral
Weird Stories

जब खाना खाने बाघ गया, महिला को देखते ही उसके अंदर का शैतान जाग गया, वीडियो दिल दहला देगा

26 जून 2018

boy marry a girl from red light area and then happened an incident
Weird Stories

लड़के को पसंद आई रेड लाइट एरिया में रहने वाली लड़की, रचाई शादी और फिर जो हुआ नहीं सोच सकते आप...

25 जून 2018

tample

देखिए देश के 7 अजीबोगरीब मंदिर, कहीं चूहों की पूजा तो कहीं मोटरसाइकिल की, मान्यताएं दिलचस्प हैं

26 जून 2018

Mani Manithan a man walked backwards for 28 years now reveal the truth
Weird Stories

28 साल से सड़क पर इस आदमी को देख महिलाओं की निकल जाती है चीख, सच्चाई जानकर हिल जाएंगे

25 जून 2018

गांव में मौत की अजीबोगरीब प्रथा
Weird Stories

अनोखा गांव, जहां निभाई जाती है मौत से जुड़ी दुनिया की बेहद अजीबोगरीब परंपरा

26 जून 2018

consult doctor
Weird Stories

अनोखे भाई-बहनः दोनों को ऐसी बीमारी, जो देखता, देखता ही रह जाता...डॉक्टर्स भी हैरान

26 जून 2018

More in Weird Stories

indias first gay marriage

विदेशी युवक पर आया आईआईटीयन लड़के का दिल...और रचा ली शादी, फेसबुक पर ऐसे किया ऐलान

25 जून 2018

gas cylinder

गैस सिलेंडर पर लिखे इन खास नंबरों का क्या है मतलब, 99% लोगों को नहीं है पता

25 जून 2018

SNAKE

इस शख्स का घर निकला 'नागलोक', एक के बाद एक निकले 109 सांप, हर कोई गया कांप

25 जून 2018

american widow wedding with indian man
Weird Stories

28 साल छोटे फेसबुक फ्रेंड पर फिदा हो गई अमेरिका की विधवा, दौड़ी आई भारत और बन गई सुहागिन

26 जून 2018

भूत
Weird Stories

ये हैं चंडीगढ़ के 7 रहस्यमयी स्थान, जहां घूमती हैं बुरी आत्माएं! कलेजा मजबूत है तभी जाएं

23 जून 2018

husband organize marriage of his wife with her boyfriend and make story of salman khan film
Weird Stories

पत्नी 'ऐश्वर्या' के लिए 'अजय देवगन' बना पति, धूमधाम से करवाई 'सलमान खान' से शादी

25 जून 2018

narayan meghaji lokhande contribution for making sunday as holiday
Weird Stories

क्यों होती है रविवार को छुट्टी, जानिए कौन है वो शख्स जिसकी है ये देन

25 जून 2018

kadaknath

'काला सोना' है कड़कनाथ, इसका एक अंडा सत्तर रुपए में तो चिकन मिलता है नौ सौ रुपए किलो

23 जून 2018

अनोखा गांव गुलियाना
Weird Stories

गजब का है ये गांव, यहां पैदा होने वाले जाते हैं सेना में और हर घर में एक सरकारी नौकर

23 जून 2018

people touch their hat and said magpie how is your wife
Weird Stories

इस देश में ऐसे पक्षी को अकेला देख कांप जाते हैं लोग, पत्नी साथ दिखे तो समझो 'लग गई लॉटरी'

25 जून 2018

girl hug on eid
Weird Stories

ईद पर युवकों से गले मिलने वाली लड़की पर एक और खुलासा, 100वें लड़के को मिलना था सरप्राइज गिफ्ट

22 जून 2018

begging in plane

जब प्लेन में भीख मांगने लगा भिखारी, एयर होस्टेस ने किया कुछ ऐसा मिनटों में वायरल हुआ वीडियो...

23 जून 2018

Sachin Atulkar
Weird Stories

हैंडसम पुलिसवाले के लिए 27 साल की महिला ने किया ये काम, जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 जून 2018

mystery

दुनिया की इन 10 जगहों को कहते हैं मौत का दरवाजा, जो भी गया वापस नहीं लौटा

23 जून 2018

girl hug on eid
Weird Stories

मॉल के बाहर 100 से ज्यादा लड़कों को गले लगाने वाली लड़की आई सामने, बोली- डिप्रेशन में चली गईं मां

22 जून 2018

यंगाकडो अंतरराष्ट्रीय होटल
Weird Stories

इस होटल से डरना जरूरी है, यहां 5वी मंजिल पर भूल कर भी मत जाना, वरना मौत होना तय है

23 जून 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.