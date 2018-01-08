बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्यार के खुमार में क्या इंसान और क्या सामान, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अजीबोगरीब मामला
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 02:25 PM IST
फ्लोरिडा की रहने वाली 20 साल की नूरूल महजाबीन हसन का दावा है कि उसे वीडियो गेम टेट्रिस से प्यार हो गया है और अब वह उसी से शादी करने की योजना बना रही है। वह खुद को फ्रैक्टल टेट्रिस हुराकन नाम से पुकारा जाना पसंद करने लगी हैं।
