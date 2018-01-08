बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां नई-नवेली दुल्हनों से कराया जाता है ऐसा काम, जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 12:08 PM IST
दुनिया में एक ऐसी जगह भी है जहां घर की बहू-बेटियों को ब्याह से अगले दिन ही ऐसे काम में झोंक दिया जाता है, जिसे जानकर आप स्तब्ध रह जाएंगे। मन ही मन आप सोचने को मजबूर हो जाएंगे कि क्या कोई अपने ही घर की बहू-बेटियों के साथ ऐसा करता है..? लेकिन यही इस स्टोरी की हकीकत है।
