फोन पर सबसे पहले 'हेल्लो' का क्यों होता है इस्तेमाल, नहीं जानते होंगे आप
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 07:25 PM IST
क्या कभी आपने गौर किया है फोन पर पहली बार में सबसे ज्यादा बोला जाना शब्द कैसे अस्तित्व में आया..? जी हां, हम 'hello' शब्द की उत्पत्ति की बात कर रहे हैं।
हम फोन पर सबसे पहले इसी शब्द का इस्तेमाल करते हैं लेकिन यह बात कम ही लोग जानते होंगे कि आखिर यह शब्द आया कहां से और क्यों..? चलिए आज हम आपको बताएंगे 'हेल्लो' की कहानी अमर उजाला डॉटकॉम की जुबानी...
