क्या आप जानते हैं, टॉप फ्लोर पर ही क्यों होते हैं मूवी थियेटर? कारण थोड़ा चौंकाने वाला है

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 05:33 PM IST
मल्टीप्लेक्स में फिल्म देखने तो आप बहुत बार गये होंगे। कभी परिवार वालों के साथ तो कभी दोस्तों के साथ पर क्या आपने कभी इस बात पर ध्यान दिया है कि मूवी थिएटर ज्यादातर मॉल के टॉप फ्लोर पर ही क्यों रहते हैं। आइए आपको बताते हैं आखिर क्यों थिएटर टॉप फ्लोर पर ही होते हैं।
theatre mall

