बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a76cd7b4f1c1b8f268b81dd","slug":"why-government-is-selling-petrol-too-expensive-here-is-calculation-of-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 37 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 74 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
कैसे 37 रुपये का पेट्रोल बिकता है 74 रुपये लीटर, जानिए वायरल खबर का असली सच
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 02:50 PM IST
पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में लगातार बढ़ोत्तरी को लेकर आम आदमी परेशान है। लोगों को हमेशा उम्मीद रहती है कि आज पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम कम हो जाए, लेकिन कीमतें घटने के बजाय बढ़ती जा रही हैं। इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर एक मैसेज काफी वायरल हो रहा है। इस मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि बाजार में बिकने वाला पेट्रोल जिसकी कीमत दिल्ली में 73 रुपये 10 पैसे है उसकी असल कीमत 37 रुपये है। अपने दावे को सही साबित करने के लिए इस वायरल मैसेज में जो प्रमाण दिए है वो चौंकाने वाले हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a76cd7b4f1c1b8f268b81dd","slug":"why-government-is-selling-petrol-too-expensive-here-is-calculation-of-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 37 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 74 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a76cd7b4f1c1b8f268b81dd","slug":"why-government-is-selling-petrol-too-expensive-here-is-calculation-of-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 37 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 74 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a76cd7b4f1c1b8f268b81dd","slug":"why-government-is-selling-petrol-too-expensive-here-is-calculation-of-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 37 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 74 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a76cd7b4f1c1b8f268b81dd","slug":"why-government-is-selling-petrol-too-expensive-here-is-calculation-of-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 37 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 74 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a76cd7b4f1c1b8f268b81dd","slug":"why-government-is-selling-petrol-too-expensive-here-is-calculation-of-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 37 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 74 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.