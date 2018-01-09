बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 07:26 PM IST
अगर आप किसी बच्चे को गली, पार्क या शॉपिंग सेंटर में सरेआम उकड़ूं बैठकर शौच कर देखें तो आप क्या सोचेंगे? चीन में ऐसा होते दिखना आम बात है। बच्चों को चलने-फिरने में दिक्कत न हो इसलिए चीन के बहुत से लोग उन्हें एक तरह की पारंपरिक ड्रेस पहनाते हैं, इसे 'कई डांग कू' कहा जाता है। यह एक खास तरह की पैंट होती है जिसके पिछले हिस्से में बड़ा से छेद होता है।
