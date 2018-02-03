बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a754a3f4f1c1b8a268b81b4","slug":"weird-marriage-rituals-in-these-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
यहां शादी में निभाए जाते हैं ऐसे रिवाज, सुनकर दंग रह जाएंगे आप
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 02:38 PM IST
दुनिया भर में अलग-अलग देशों में अलग-अलग परम्पराएं बनी हैं। इनमें से कई तो इतनी अजीब हैं कि जिसे सुनते ही आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे...
ऐसे रिवाज तो हमारे देश में भी नहीं। आइये बताते हैं उनके बारे में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a754a3f4f1c1b8a268b81b4","slug":"weird-marriage-rituals-in-these-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a754a3f4f1c1b8a268b81b4","slug":"weird-marriage-rituals-in-these-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a754a3f4f1c1b8a268b81b4","slug":"weird-marriage-rituals-in-these-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a754a3f4f1c1b8a268b81b4","slug":"weird-marriage-rituals-in-these-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a754a3f4f1c1b8a268b81b4","slug":"weird-marriage-rituals-in-these-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a754a3f4f1c1b8a268b81b4","slug":"weird-marriage-rituals-in-these-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.