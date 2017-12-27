प्लेब्वॉय से लेकर अश्लील आकृति वाला केक, ये है अमीर घराने की औरतों की अय्याशी का सबूत
Three video being viral of rich families Women night party {"_id":"5a43425e4f1c1bf4688c38cd","slug":"three-video-being-viral-of-rich-families-women-night-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0906\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0918\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
भारत में स्त्री को देवी का दर्जा दिया गया है, यह बात और है कि इस देवी के साथ हमारा समाज क्या सुलूक करता है वह भी हम जानते ही हैं लेकिन यहां बात सामाजिक दृष्टिकोण से थोड़ा हटकर है। प्रकृति ने स्त्री के भीतर कोमलता, सौम्यता और ममत्व के भाव कूट-कूटकर भरे हैं, ये सब भावनाएं हर महिला में समान रूप से देखी भी जाती हैं लेकिन जिस तरह हाथों की पांचों अंगुलियां बराबर नहीं होतीं, उसी तरह हर स्त्री एक सी नहीं होती...
