गजब का है यह नेकलेस, हर ड्रेस के साथ मैच करने के लिए बदल सकते हैं डिजाइन
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 06:09 PM IST
महिलाओं के पास कितने ही कपड़े और एक्सेसरीज हों लेकिन वह फिर भी यह ही कहेंगी, 'शॉपिंग करनी पड़ेगी, पुराने कपड़े पहन-पहन कर बोर हो गई हूं।' महिलाओं की एक दो बार चीजों को पहनकर बोर होने की आदत से अक्सर उनके पार्टनर भी बहुत परेशान हो जाते हैं। इन बातों का खास ख्याल रखते हुए बाजार में एक ऐसा गजब का डिजिटल नेकलेस आ चुका है जिससे वह इतनी आसानी से बोर नहीं होंगी। अगली स्लाइड में जानें इस नेकलेस की खासियत...
