शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   The top five most scary places in the world

दुनिया की 5 सबसे डरावनी और वीरान जगह, आज भी यहां कदम रखने से कांप उठते हैं लोग

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 11:14 AM IST
iceland
1 of 13
वैसे तो दुनिया बेहद खूबसूरत जगहों से भरी पड़ी है। लेकिन दुनिया में कुछ स्थान ऐसे भी हैं जो बेहद खूबसूरत होने के बवाजूद आज तक वीरान पड़े हैं। जी हां, प्रकृति ने इन जगहों को इतना सुंदर बनाया है उसके बावजूद यहां कोई आता जाता नहीं। आज हम आपको दुनिया की कुछ ऐसी ही पांच जगहों से रूबरू कराएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
scary place unique news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sister wants to marry her brother having 6 years relationship reveals the shocking truth
Weird Stories

6 साल तक बहन से संबंध बनाता रहा, भाई ने दूसरी जगह शादी करनी चाही तो मच गई 'तबाही'

25 जुलाई 2018

a cycle mechanic became crorepati and buy a jaguar car and the most expensive number plate
Weird Stories

पंक्चर वाले ने दुनिया को दिखाया चमत्कार, खरीदी 1.5 करोड़ की जगुआर, 16 लाख की नंबर प्लेट

26 जुलाई 2018

world 7 weird grooms you have never seen here are the viral photos
Weird Stories

ये हैं दुनिया के 7 ऐसे दूल्हे, पहने ऐसे कपड़े, बन गए नमूने और उड़ गया मजाक

25 जुलाई 2018

Executioner

फांसी देने से पहले कैदी के कान में क्या फुसफुसाता है जल्लाद, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

24 जुलाई 2018

Funny Haircut

इन 10 ग्राहकों को हज्जाम ने बना दिया ऐसा नमूना, देख-देखकर लोगों की हुई हालत खराब और फिर...

27 जुलाई 2018

man do wrong thing in bus make disgusting postures after seening girls viral in facebook
Weird Stories

बस में दो युवतियों के सामने अधेड़ ने पार की अश्लीलता की हदें, फेसबुक पर डाली ऐसी पोस्ट तब हुआ इंसाफ

26 जुलाई 2018

More in Weird Stories

bank note

बड़ी आसानी से बैंक में बदले जा सकते हैं कटे-फटे और पुराने नोट, जान लें बस से नियम

27 जुलाई 2018

demo

आधी रात को बहू के बिस्तर पर लेट गया ससुर, बनने लगा असुर...और उजड़ गईं दो जिंदगियां

26 जुलाई 2018

21 year old brother harassed 11 year old sister teaching kids good touch bad touch
Weird Stories

11 साल की बहन से 21 साल का भाई डेढ़ साल से कर रहा था गलत काम, क्लास में खुली पोल

23 जुलाई 2018

प्रभदीप सिंह डांस दीवाने
Weird Stories

बेमिसालः न बोल सकता और न सुन सकता, पर डांस ऐसा जो भी देखता खुली रह जाती आंखें

27 जुलाई 2018

demo

आखिर क्यों महिलाओं को श्मशान घाट जाने से किया जाता है मना, सोच भी नहीं सकेंगे आप

25 जुलाई 2018

man

65 साल का शख्स हाथ-पैर बांधकर उतर गया पानी में, और फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

26 जुलाई 2018

Snake
Weird Stories

चीन में महिला की 'ऑनलाइन' मौत, वजह बना सांप, जिसे भी पता चला वो गया कांप

25 जुलाई 2018

Vegetable

ये अजीब सी 12 तस्वीरें देखिए, मन में हरियाली छा जाएगी…

24 जुलाई 2018

people think him begger but he bought a most expensive bike
Weird Stories

भिखारी समझ कर शोरूम से बाहर निकाल रहे थे लोग, हकीकत पता चलते ही हो गए सन्न

22 जुलाई 2018

volcano

'वाह!' कहे बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे आप, हैरतअंगेज हैं ये दुनियाभर की 20 तस्वीरें

23 जुलाई 2018

Indian Railway

चलती ट्रेन में मोबाइल गिर जाए तो क्या chain pulling कर सकते हैं, नहीं जानते होंगे ये जरूरी बात

23 जुलाई 2018

plane

एक लीटर में कितना माइलेज देता है हवाई जहाज, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

23 जुलाई 2018

office

यहां नौकरी पकड़ लो तो समझो जिंदगी सफल, हफ्ते में करना होगा सिर्फ चार दिन काम

24 जुलाई 2018

BAHU LOVES FATHER IN LAW AFTER 3 YEARS OF HER MARRIAGE AND KILLED HER HUSBAND
Weird Stories

शादी के तीन साल बाद ससुर के प्यार में विवाहिता ने की हदें पार, हुई गिरफ्तार, पहुंची जेल

22 जुलाई 2018

prison

मात्र 1 कैदी सदियों से बंद है इस पुरानी जेल में, भारत सरकार खर्चती है महीने के इतने हजार रुपए

21 जुलाई 2018

Crakatoa volcano

दुनिया के 500 ज्वालामुखी में से सबसे खतरनाक है ये वाला, जब फटता है तो होता है कुछ ऐसा

26 जुलाई 2018

iceland
haunted place
iceland
man with doll
House of the Bulgarian Communist Party
House of the Bulgarian Communist Party
hospital
hospital
wheel chair
Coleman Scope Namibia
Coleman Scope Namibia
city, Ukraine
city, Ukraine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.