दुनिया के इन 10 महलों में जाने के नाम से थर-थर कांपने लगते हैं लोग, वजह चौंकाने वाली
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 09:01 AM IST
दादी-नानी से भूतहा कहानियां आपने भी सुनी होंगी। कभी सोचा भी होगा कि ये सब रीयल होता है या सिर्फ रील तक ही सीमित है। आपने अपने आस-पड़ोस में किसी पीड़ित को देखा होगा, जिस पर तांत्रिक ने ऊपरी चक्कर का सांया बताया हो। फिर झाड़-फूंक की होगी। दरअसल, हमने अपने आसपास ही ये सबकुछ होते हुए देखा है।
डर, रहस्य और बेचैनी की यह वजहें क्या महज इत्तेफाक हैं? नहीं ताे फिर लोग कुछ स्थानों पर जाने से डरते क्यों हैं? क्यों कुछ प्लेस डरावने माने गए हैं, क्या वहां वाकर्इ में खतरनाक परिस्थितियों से गुजरना पड़ सकता है? इन कुछ सवालों के जवाब तलाशने के लिए यहां बतार्इ गयी दुनिया की 10 मिस्ट्री से भरपूर जगहों पर जाने की जरूरत हो सकती है…
