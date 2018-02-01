बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a72a0644f1c1b7f268b793c","slug":"thailand-man-running-away-from-showroom-just-because-of-he-looks-like-a-beggar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
भिखारी समझ कर भगा रहे थे शोरूम वाले, वायरल खबर का सच जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 04:53 PM IST
इस एक मामले ने पूरी दुनिया को चौंका दिया है। दरअसल, एक व्यक्ति को भिखारी समझ कर शोरुम वाले उसे वहां से भगा रहे थे और फिर वहां कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसे देखकर हर शख्स हैरान रह गया। लोगों को यकीन कर पाना मुश्किल हो रहा था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a72a0644f1c1b7f268b793c","slug":"thailand-man-running-away-from-showroom-just-because-of-he-looks-like-a-beggar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a72a0644f1c1b7f268b793c","slug":"thailand-man-running-away-from-showroom-just-because-of-he-looks-like-a-beggar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a72a0644f1c1b7f268b793c","slug":"thailand-man-running-away-from-showroom-just-because-of-he-looks-like-a-beggar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a72a0644f1c1b7f268b793c","slug":"thailand-man-running-away-from-showroom-just-because-of-he-looks-like-a-beggar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a72a0644f1c1b7f268b793c","slug":"thailand-man-running-away-from-showroom-just-because-of-he-looks-like-a-beggar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.