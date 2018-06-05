शहर चुनें

Viral: मुकेश अंबानी के बेेटे की सगाई का इंविटेशन कार्ड Leak, आपने देखा क्या?

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 12:46 PM IST
Akash Ambani
1 of 7
देश के सबसे अमीर आदमी मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे आकाश अंबनी की सगाई की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। अंबानी परिवार ने तमाम मेहमानों को डिजिटल कार्ड भेजा है। यह ऑनलाइन इंविटेशन सोशल मीडिया पर भी लीक हो चुका है।

 
mukesh ambani akash ambani shloka mehta

Akash Ambani
