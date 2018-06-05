बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1632504f1c1bae6e8b65ed","slug":"mukesh-ambani-sends-digital-card-for-son-akash-ambani-engagement-with-shloka-mehta-on-30th-june","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral: \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 Leak, \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Viral: मुकेश अंबानी के बेेटे की सगाई का इंविटेशन कार्ड Leak, आपने देखा क्या?
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 12:46 PM IST
देश के सबसे अमीर आदमी मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे आकाश अंबनी की सगाई की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। अंबानी परिवार ने तमाम मेहमानों को डिजिटल कार्ड भेजा है। यह ऑनलाइन इंविटेशन सोशल मीडिया पर भी लीक हो चुका है।
