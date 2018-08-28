बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हैं Google मैप पर मिली सबसे विवादास्पद चीजें, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन
फीचर टीम, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 28 Aug 2018 01:22 PM IST
इंटरनेट की दुनिया में भौगोलिक जानकारी के लिए 'Google' मैप शायद सबसे उपयोगी टूल है। लेकिन कई दफा ऐसा भी हुआ है जब रास्ते तलाशने वालों को इस वर्चुअल ग्लोब को सर्च करने पर अजीबोगरीब रिजल्ट भी मिले हैं। आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी ही चौंकाने वाली तस्वीरें दिखाएंगे। संभव है कि कल को अगर आप गूगल मैप पर कुछ सर्च कर रहे हो और खोजते-खोजते आपके सामने ये विचित्र चीजें आ जाएं। हालांकि अगर आपके पास समृद्ध कल्पना और जासूसी भरा दिमाग है तो ये आपके लिए सबसे अच्छा मनोरंजन का साधन भी बन सकता है।
