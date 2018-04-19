बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्पाइडर मैन को 105 साल की जेल, बच्चों के साथ करता था यह अश्लील काम
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 09:26 AM IST
स्पाइडर मैन बनकर बच्चों के हॉस्पिटल की सफाई करने वाले एक शख्स ने बच्चों के साथ ऐसा घिनौना काम किया कि कोर्ट ने उसे इसके लिए 105 साल की सजा सुना दी। इस शख्स की घिनौनी करतूत के बारे में जानकर आपको भी हैरानी होगी। शायद इसलिए कोर्ट ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए इस शख्स के प्रति जरा भी दया नहीं बरती और उसे कड़ी सजा सुना दी।
