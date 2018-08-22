शहर चुनें

दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के दौरान खो गया था बटुआ, 77 साल बाद ऐसे मिला वापस

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 05:29 PM IST
Roy Rotz
1 of 5
कोई खोई हुई चीज दोबारा मिले, तो खुशी होती है। मगर कोई ऐसी चीज मिले, जिसकी उम्मीद भी ना बची हो, तो कैसा लगता है?

अमेरिका के ज्योर्जिया में रहने वाले रॉय रोट्स के साथ ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ है। जो बटुआ उन्होंने करीब सात दशक पहले खो दिया था, उन्हें अब जाकर मिला है। यही नहीं, उसमें वे तमाम जरूरी कागजात भी थे, जो उस वक्त वॉलेट में थे जब वह गुम हुआ था।
world war 2 georgia wallet

